Bàn về xếp hạng quốc tế của các đại học Việt Nam qua công bố quốc tế

TT TÊN TRƯỜNG/VIỆN CÁC KIỂU VIẾT TRÊN ĐỊA CHỈ TÁC GIẢ BÀI BÁO

1 ĐH Bách khoa Hà Nội · Ha Noi University of Science and Technology, · University of Science and Technology, Hanoi, · HUST, · Hanoi Technology University, · Hanoi Univ. of Science and Tech, · Hanoi University of Science and Technology, · Hanoi University of Sci. and Tech, · Hanoi University of Science & Technology, · Hanoi University of Science Technology, · Hanoi University of Technology.

2 ĐH Thương mại · Thuong Mai University, · Thuongmai University, · University of Commerce Hanoi, · University of Commerce, · Vietnam Commercial University, · Vietnam University of Commerce.

3 ĐH KHTN - ĐHQG Hà Nội · College of Science, Vietnam National University Hanoi, · College of Science Viêt Nam National University, Hà Nôi, · VNU University of Science, Vietnam National University, · Department of Chemical and Environmental Engineering, Viet Nam National University, · Faculty of Biological Sciences, Vietnam National University in Hanoi, 334 Nguyen Trai, · VNU University of Science, · Department of Mathematics, Mechanics and Informatics, Hanoi National University, · Department of Mathematics, Mechanics and Informatics, Vietnam National University, · Vietnam National University of Science, · College of Science, Ha Noi National University, · Ha Noi University of Science, · Hanoi University of Science, · Ha Noi University of Sciences, Vietnam National University, · Hanoi University of Science, VNU, · Hanoi-VNU University of Science, Vietnam National University, · College of Natural Sciences, Vietnam National University, · University of Science-VNU, Hanoi, · V N U University of Science, Vietnam National University, · Vietnam National University - University of Science, · VNU Hanoi University of Science, · VNU-Hanoi University of Science, · VNU-University of Sciences.

4 ĐH Sư phạm Đà Nẵng · Da Nang University of Education, · College of Education, Danang University, · Da Nang University of Education, the University of Da Nang, · Danang University of Education, · Danang University of Education, Danang University, · Department of Mathematics, Da Nang University, · Department of Mathematics, Danang University, · The University Danang - University of Education, · University of Danang - University of Education, · University of Education - Danang University, · College of Education, The University of Da Nang.

5 ĐH Kinh tế Quốc dân · National Economic University, · National Economics University (NEU), · Université Nationale d’Économie de Hanoi, · Vietnam & National Economics University,